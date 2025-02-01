West Kelowna fall 5-3 in Spruce Grove Saturday night

Photo: Contributed

Matheson Mason snapped a 3-3 with less than four minutes left in regulation time leading the Spruce Grove Saints to a 5-3 victory over the visiting West Kelowna Warriors Saturday night.

Mason iced it with an empty netter in the final few seconds.

The Saints never trailed in this one taking leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2. In each instance, the Warriors came back to tie it but were never able to find a go ahead goal.

Tyler Grahme, Elias Callgren and Simon Wong with his first in the BC Hockey League scored for the Warriors.

Newly acquired Edouard Gauthier say his first action between the pipes for the Warriors, coming on in relief of Bor Glavic who was taken out after surrendering three goals on 17 shots.

The win moves the Saints into eighth in the Interior Conference, a point up on Okotoks and now just three in back of the Warriors.

The Warriors return home to host Salmon Arm Friday and Vernon Saturday.