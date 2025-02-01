254683
254518
BCHL  

West Kelowna fall 5-3 in Spruce Grove Saturday night

Warriors split road trip

- | Story: 531071

Matheson Mason snapped a 3-3 with less than four minutes left in regulation time leading the Spruce Grove Saints to a 5-3 victory over the visiting West Kelowna Warriors Saturday night.

Mason iced it with an empty netter in the final few seconds.

The Saints never trailed in this one taking leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2. In each instance, the Warriors came back to tie it but were never able to find a go ahead goal.

Tyler Grahme, Elias Callgren and Simon Wong with his first in the BC Hockey League scored for the Warriors.

Newly acquired Edouard Gauthier say his first action between the pipes for the Warriors, coming on in relief of Bor Glavic who was taken out after surrendering three goals on 17 shots.

The win moves the Saints into eighth in the Interior Conference, a point up on Okotoks and now just three in back of the Warriors.

The Warriors return home to host Salmon Arm Friday and Vernon Saturday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles

254624

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1Penticton Vees60 pts
2Trail Smoke Eaters55 pts
3Brooks Bandits54 pts
4Sherwood Park Crusaders46 pts
5Salmon Arm Silverbacks46 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks42 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors37 pts
8Okotoks Oilers33 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints32 pts
10Vernon Vipers28 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs12 pts


244599


Hockey Links



253905



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


253366



247900