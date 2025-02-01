254683
Penticton Vees extend their win streak to five games with 6-1 game against Cowichan Valley Capitals

5 game win streak for Vees

The Penticton Vees continue to preform on the ice, having extended their win streak to five games in a 6-1 triumph over the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It was Indigenous Night at the SOEC in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band, which included the team wearing orange jerseys designed by a local artist, that were auctioned off for charity.

Cowichan Valley’s Jordan Bax led the way, getting the first goal in the starting period, which was soon followed by a goal from Max Heise as the two teams were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Vees scored twice in 22 seconds to get ahead 3-1 before the five minute mark.

Eli McKamey scored from inside the Capitals’ crease, with Anselmo Rego scoring right after thanks to a great pass from Conyr Hellyer.

The Vees were close to scoring more, hitting three posts in the middle frame.

In the third period, the Vees scored three more times on 15 shots. Heise scored his second of the game just 36 seconds into the period that stretched the lead to 4-1.

Then Luke Posthumus put the Vees up 5-1, when he jabbed the puck over the goalie’s glove and in.

Heise finished off the Pentiton's scoring and earned his hat-trick goal with two and a half minutes remaining off a one-timer low on the stick side.

The Vees face off against the Brooks Bandits on Saturday, with puck drop at 6 p.m. PST.

BCHL Interior Division
1Penticton Vees60 pts
2Trail Smoke Eaters55 pts
3Brooks Bandits54 pts
4Sherwood Park Crusaders46 pts
5Salmon Arm Silverbacks46 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks42 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors37 pts
8Okotoks Oilers33 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints32 pts
10Vernon Vipers28 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs12 pts


