Penticton Vees extend their win streak to five games with 6-1 game against Cowichan Valley Capitals

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees continue to preform on the ice, having extended their win streak to five games in a 6-1 triumph over the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals, Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

It was Indigenous Night at the SOEC in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band, which included the team wearing orange jerseys designed by a local artist, that were auctioned off for charity.

Cowichan Valley’s Jordan Bax led the way, getting the first goal in the starting period, which was soon followed by a goal from Max Heise as the two teams were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Vees scored twice in 22 seconds to get ahead 3-1 before the five minute mark.

Eli McKamey scored from inside the Capitals’ crease, with Anselmo Rego scoring right after thanks to a great pass from Conyr Hellyer.

The Vees were close to scoring more, hitting three posts in the middle frame.

In the third period, the Vees scored three more times on 15 shots. Heise scored his second of the game just 36 seconds into the period that stretched the lead to 4-1.

Then Luke Posthumus put the Vees up 5-1, when he jabbed the puck over the goalie’s glove and in.

Heise finished off the Pentiton's scoring and earned his hat-trick goal with two and a half minutes remaining off a one-timer low on the stick side.

The Vees face off against the Brooks Bandits on Saturday, with puck drop at 6 p.m. PST.