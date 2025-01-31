West Kelowna went into Sherwood Park and upended the Crusaders to open two-game roadie

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors returned the favour on the team that snapped their four-game winning streak.

The Warriors opened a two-game Alberta road trip, walking into Sherwood Park and upending the Crusaders 5-3 Friday night.

It was the Crusaders who just six days ago came into Royal LePage Placer and skated away with an identical 5-3 victory.

Ben Miller snapped a 3-3 tie with his first BC Hockey League goal with less than eight minutes left in regulation time with what stood up as the game winner.

Sam LeDrew capped off the victory with his team-leading 18th into an empty net in the dying seconds.

The Crusaders jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead getting goals from Kale Dach and Malachi McKinnon before the game was 11 minutes old, but the Warriors battled back with three straight to grab a 3-2 lead before the end of the second.

Ian Alonso got the Warriors on the board at 14:30 of the first banging home a rebound for his 6th of the season.

Kelsen Podworny tied it early in the second on a power play, capping a wild scramble in front of the Crusaders net. The Warriors got three whacks at the puck before Podworny buried his eighth of the season.

Kaden Kemkaren-Humble gave the Warriors their first lead of the night. He carried the puck down the left wing on a two-on-one and, using Jackson Kyrkostas as a decoy, buried the go-ahead goal.

The Crusaders tied it early in the third, setting the stage for Miller’s unassisted game winner.

Bor Glavic turned away 22 shots to improve his record to 6-1.

The Warriors wrap up their Alberta swing Saturday night in Spruce Grove.