Sherwood Park scored three straight third period goals in a 5-3 win over the Warriors

Photo: Tami Quan Photograph

The West Kelowna Warriors winning streak is over at four games.

The Sherwood Park Crusaders snapped a 2-2 tie with three straight third period goals Saturday beating the Warriors 5-3.

The game also closed out the Warriors five-game homestand.

The Crusaders top line of Jeremy Loranger, Kale Dach and Lucas Brennan did most of the damage for the Crusaders, seemingly having the puck on a string every time they were on the ice.accounting for four of their five goals.

Brennan scored three times including the game winner, Loganger had a goal and two assists while Dach had a pair of assists.

“They are a good hockey team but power play was the difference. Their power play was good and our power play was not,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“For me, we had a chance five-on-three to take the lead and we didn’t execute in any way.

The Crusaders power play hit on one of four first period chances, that one at the beginning of a four-minute man advantage in the final minute of the period.

According to Ferguson, that four-minute highsticking penalty was seen by one of the linespeople who informed the referees who then reviewed the replay before making the call.

A similar situation occurred in the second period giving the Warriors a two-man advantage for 45 seconds, however they passed up shots from the centre of the ice in favour of one sharp angle attempt.

The Warrior power play which has looked good in recent games, went scoreless in five attempts.

The Warriors got on the board first on a gift from Sherwood Park goaltender Spencer Michnik. With the Crusaders on a power play, Michnik went into the corner to clear the puck, but sent it right to Sam LeDrew who found the wide open net from the side boards.

Sherwood Park tied it a short time later then took the lead on that late power play.

The Warriors eventually tied it at 2-2 when Podworny took a stretch pass from Philip Monnich Hagen and beat Michnik from the slot on a partial breakaway.

The goal came just seconds after the four-minute penalty expired.

But, three straight from the Crusaders in the third put this one away.

Podworny got a late goal with 30 seconds left.

Bor Glavic, making his fifth straight start, turned away 27 shots in suffering his first defeat after reeling off five straight wins.

Despite the loss, Glavic still made several big stops to give the Warriors a chance, including a second period penalty shot by Dach.

The Warriors now hit the road for games in Sherwood Park Friday and Spruce Grove Saturday before hosting Salmon Arm Friday, Feb. 7.