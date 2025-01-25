Penticton Vees earn their their fifth-straight road win in a 2-1 game over the Brooks Bandits

Photo: Matt Piotrowski Photography

The Penticton Vees continued on a hot streak on Friday night, getting a 2-1 win over the Brooks Bandits at Centennial Regional Arena.

The game was a showdown of the two top teams in the BCHL and held at a scoreless 40 minutes before the Vees scored in the third period.

Nolan Stevenson broke the 0-0 deadlock with on power play goal, getting in a one-timer from the top of the zone that beat Bandits’ goaltender Zach Zahara over his blocker.

This was followed up by Luke Posthumus's goal just a few minutes later. Once again Stevenson was in on the scoring, as he fired a shot from the blue line that Posthumus tipped in to put the Vees up 2-0.

Brooks’ Parker Lalonde cut the Vees’ lead in half with just under four minutes left in the game, sneaking the puck into between the pad and the post.

Ethan Buenaventura was strong in net for Penticton, stopping 23 shots and holding the Bandits off the scoresheet for 54 minutes.

The Vees are still on the road as they return to the ice on Saturday to face off against the Blackfalds Bulldogs, with puck drop at 6 p.m. MST.