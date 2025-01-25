253671
BCHL  

Penticton Vees earn their their fifth-straight road win in a 2-1 game over the Brooks Bandits

Vees take down Bandits

The Penticton Vees continued on a hot streak on Friday night, getting a 2-1 win over the Brooks Bandits at Centennial Regional Arena.

The game was a showdown of the two top teams in the BCHL and held at a scoreless 40 minutes before the Vees scored in the third period.

Nolan Stevenson broke the 0-0 deadlock with on power play goal, getting in a one-timer from the top of the zone that beat Bandits’ goaltender Zach Zahara over his blocker.

This was followed up by Luke Posthumus's goal just a few minutes later. Once again Stevenson was in on the scoring, as he fired a shot from the blue line that Posthumus tipped in to put the Vees up 2-0.

Brooks’ Parker Lalonde cut the Vees’ lead in half with just under four minutes left in the game, sneaking the puck into between the pad and the post.

Ethan Buenaventura was strong in net for Penticton, stopping 23 shots and holding the Bandits off the scoresheet for 54 minutes.

The Vees are still on the road as they return to the ice on Saturday to face off against the Blackfalds Bulldogs, with puck drop at 6 p.m. MST.

BCHL Interior Division
1Penticton Vees56 pts
2Trail Smoke Eaters51 pts
3Brooks Bandits50 pts
4Sherwood Park Crusaders44 pts
5Salmon Arm Silverbacks44 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks38 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors35 pts
8Okotoks Oilers33 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints31 pts
10Vernon Vipers27 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs10 pts


