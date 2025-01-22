Vernon Vipers hire new assistant coach with NHL experience

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers have hired a new assistant coach to help push the team to a playoff spot.

Dean McAmmond, a Grande Cache native has played over 1,000 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Blue Devils.

“I am really excited about adding Dean to our staff,” said head coach Lukas Lomicky in a press release.

“He will provide our players and staff with the best tools to improve both individually and as a team,” Lomicky continued.

McAmmond served as both the head and assistant coach with the North Okanagan Nights from 2018 to 2020.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Vipers organization, I’ve enjoyed watching the team over the years and always felt it would be special to participate in an active role with the club,” said McAmmond.

McAmmond will also play an active role in the Chapel Program alongside team Pastor Dave Hockley.

The Vipers currently sit tenth in the Interior East standings with a 10-18-5 record. They are seven points behind the Okotoks Oilers which hold the last playoff spot.

Colton Sparrow, the previous assistant coach left the organization earlier this season.