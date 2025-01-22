253118
253729
BCHL  

Penticton Vees sign Danish forward to lineup

Vees sign Danish forward

- | Story: 529091

The Penticton Vees have added Danish forward Tristan Petersen to their roster.

“Tristan is another forward that brings size and speed to our lineup, both attributes which we know are invaluable come playoff time. Signing three quality players in the past week will have us ready for the final push before playoffs,” said Vees president, head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson in a press release.

Petersen,18, spent the most recent two seasons with the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish J20 Nationell.

Petersen also played for Denmark last month at the 2025 IIHF Under 20 World Championship Division l Group A in Slovenia.

“Petersen's 6-foot-4 frame is noticeable from the get-go,” said Steve Ellis, associate editor and prospect analyst with Daily Faceoff.

“He's mostly a defensive forward, but he's a good one at that. He's always moving and trying to take space away.”

Petersen will make his Vees debut on Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, the Vees travel to Alberta this weekend to face the Brooks Bandits and Blackfalds Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday.

Games are available on FloHockey TV, and over the radio via Bounce 800 AM.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1Penticton Vees54 pts
2Brooks Bandits50 pts
3Trail Smoke Eaters49 pts
4Sherwood Park Crusaders44 pts
5Salmon Arm Silverbacks44 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks36 pts
7West Kelowna Warriors33 pts
8Okotoks Oilers32 pts
9Spruce Grove Saints30 pts
10Vernon Vipers25 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs10 pts


244598


Hockey Links






Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


247821



252281
252961