Penticton Vees sign Danish forward to lineup

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees have added Danish forward Tristan Petersen to their roster.



“Tristan is another forward that brings size and speed to our lineup, both attributes which we know are invaluable come playoff time. Signing three quality players in the past week will have us ready for the final push before playoffs,” said Vees president, head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson in a press release.



Petersen,18, spent the most recent two seasons with the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish J20 Nationell.



Petersen also played for Denmark last month at the 2025 IIHF Under 20 World Championship Division l Group A in Slovenia.

“Petersen's 6-foot-4 frame is noticeable from the get-go,” said Steve Ellis, associate editor and prospect analyst with Daily Faceoff.

“He's mostly a defensive forward, but he's a good one at that. He's always moving and trying to take space away.”



Petersen will make his Vees debut on Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, the Vees travel to Alberta this weekend to face the Brooks Bandits and Blackfalds Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday.

Games are available on FloHockey TV, and over the radio via Bounce 800 AM.