Vipers defenceman Marko Stojkov bringing home two wins from 2025 BCHL All-Star Weekend

Photo: Vernon Vipers

Vernon Vipers defenceman Marko Stojkov is returning with two wins from the 2025 BCHL All-Star Weekend in Salmon Arm.

The All-Star Weekend is an event that brings together the best players from the BCHL. Players compete in various games and skills competitions in front of college recruiters and fans.

Stojkov was selected for the hardest shot competition and was placed on team purple for the 3-on-3 tournament.

Stojkov’s shot of 90.1 mph took the top spot in the skills competition. Second place went to Powell River King’s Calvin Beard with a top score of 86.3 mph. Third place went to the Cranbrook Buck’s Bryce Sookro with an effort of 85.1 mph.

Stojkov's second win of the day came in the 3-on-3 tournament. Team Purple won over Team White and Team Yellow on their way to hoisting the trophy. Stojkov had three shots on goal throughout the tournament and scored a goal in their first game against Team White.

Marko Stojkov’s next games with the Vipers will be at home on Jan. 24 and 25 against the Okotoks Oilers and Trail Smoke Eaters.