Marko Stojkov representing the Vernon Vipers in 2025 BCHL All-Star Weekend

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers will have representation at the 2025 BCHL All-Star Weekend hosted in Salmon Arm.

Vipers defenseman, Marko Stojkov was one of 28 athletes named to the 3-on-3 tournament and skills competition on Jan. 18. Strojkov is one of three athletes representing the Okanagan.

Strojkov, a Mississauga, Ont. native, has played in 29 games this season, the most of any Vipers defenceman. He has scored three goals and tallied 14 assists, averaging just over half a point per contest.

The All-Star Weekend is a competition the BCHL runs every year, giving the young athletes a chance to show their skills and get scouted by college coaches.

“This has become a marquee event for our league and we are excited to share it with this community. Penticton did a great job hosting the past two years and we are excited to build on that momentum in Salmon Arm. Thank you to the City of Salmon Arm and the Silverbacks for co-hosting this event,” said BCHL Commissioner Steven Cocker in a press release.

For the first time, the BCHL will host a top prospects game for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) as part of the schedule.

The competition runs from Jan. 17 to 19.