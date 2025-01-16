250671
Penticton Vees make roster moves

The Penticton Vees announced the acquisition of defencemen Oscar Pantzare from the Victoria Grizzlies, in exchange for future considerations.

“You can never have enough depth on the backend. Oscar has had a great start to the season in Victoria, and we feel his play will only elevate with the support he will have here in Penticton,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson, in a press release issued Wednesday.

Pantazare, 20, was the Grizzlies' top scoring defenceman in his first season in the BCHL.

On the same day, the Vees also signed 17-year-old British forward Connor Lee, who had previously been playing for the Manchester Storm in the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom.

“Despite is age, Lee has played at the pro level the past two seasons. His speed and hockey sense will definitely enhance our group,” said Harbinson.

The team also announced Vees defenceman Logan Bates has signed with the Kamloops Storm in the KIJHL.

"The organization supports Logan’s opportunity to develop in Kamloops and wish him all the best with the Storm," reads the press release.

