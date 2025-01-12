Changes continue for Vernon Vipers as they fight for playoff spot

Photo: Vernon Vipers

A word to describe the Vernon Viper’s last few weeks has been change, and that theme continues to stick.

The Vipers were on the road this past weekend against the Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints. Vernon played hard in both matches but lost 7-3 and 3-2.

Both Luke Bibby and newcomer Talan Blanck had stand-out performances with each scoring two goals and Blanck adding one assist.

“That's kind of like the story of the season, we're out playing the teams, we have a push, we're playing tight games, we're always in the fight. We just can't find that winning side of the games,” said head coach Lukas Lomicky about the weekend.

“It's been a little bit frustrating."

Continued roster changes

The Vipers have been rocked by roster changes over the past month. Those changes continued before the two games when they added four new players.

Forwards Tyson Zimmer and Jackson DeGraves as well as defencemen Jett Quaschnick and Emils Skeltins joined the Vipers to help beef up the roster and play critical minutes.

Skeltins also played for Latvia in the most recent World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships.

“I feel like we got lucky and we brought what we were missing for now. It's gonna be on us as the coaching staff to put it together and prepare those guys for the next couple 21 games,” said Lomicky about the new players on the roster.

How these changes are affecting the team

Lomicky told Castanet that only five players have remained on the team since the start of the season, and only two still playing from last year.

He says that team chemistry is currently one of the biggest challenges for the team.

“It can be challenging for us as a coaching staff, and same for the kids, to gel and create that environment and build the culture we want to have. But, that’s not an excuse,” said Lomicky.

The Vipers were one of the teams affected by recent BCHL rule changes.

The Vipers are now on an extended break. Their next games will be at home Jan. 24 and 25 against the Okotoks Oilers and Trail Smoke Eaters.