Penticton Vees take Salmon Arm Silverbacks down with a 2-1 win in overtime

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees tribute game to the Penticton Panthers era on Friday night was a huge success, as they edged out the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2-1 in overtime at the SOEC.

Twenty alumni from across the 14-year history of the Panthers attended the Vees’ Panthers Retro Weekend.

Friday was the Vees third game in their last four to go to overtime.

Louie Wehmann scored the Vees’ only goal in regulation and did so just 55 seconds into the game.

Then Maddux Martin scored Salmon Arm’s lone goal during a power play in the second period to make it 1-1.

The Silverbacks had a go ahead goal waved off in the second period after video review by the referees determined the Salmon Arm had contacted Vees’ goaltender Ethan Buenaventura inside the crease.

With no goals from the two teams with a combined 11 shots in the third period, the game went into overtime.

The game-winning goal came from Simon Meier, three and a half minutes into the extra frame, as he scored stick side on a three-on-two rush.

With the OT win, the Vees remain two points ahead of the Brooks Bandits for top spot in the Interior Conference.

The Vees host the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday night at the SOEC, with puck drop at 6 p.m.