West Kelowna Warriors add a pair of forwards for stretch drive

Photo: Kimball Union Academy Jack Sadowski

The West Kelowna Warriors have made a couple of additions to their forward group as they make a push for a playoff spot with 21 games left in the regular season.

The Warriors announced Tuesday they have signed 18-year-old Jack Sadowski and 17-year-old Simon Wang.

Sadowski originally committed to the Warriors in February of last year but spent the first half of the season in the USHL.

Previously, he was a linemate of current Warriors Sam LeDrew at Kimball Union Academy where he scored 64 goals and added 65 assists in 70 games over two seasons.

Wang, a native of Tianjin, China, grew up and played minor hockey on Vancouver Island.

In 35 games in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, he has 16 goals and 38 points.

They join goaltender Bor Glavic and forward Ben Miller who joined the team over the past two weeks.

Both are expected to be in the lineup Friday when the Warriors play host to the Okotoks Oilers.