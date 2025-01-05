Vernon Vipers split weekend in hunt for playoff spot

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers started the new year with a split against the 15th ranked West Kelowna Warriors and 8th ranked Sherwood Park Crusaders.

Forward Simon Binkley had a stand-out performance for the Vipers. The Arkansas native scored a team-high three goals this weekend, putting him at six goals in 29 games played.

Jari Kykkanen and Marko Bilic combined for 66 saves over the two games.

“I really like our energy after Christmas,” said Head Coach, Lukas Lomicky.

“I thought we played a well-rounded game, and our special teams were good.”

The Vipers currently sit 18th in the BCHL standings with a 10-16-5 record.

Shifts within the organization:

During the final week of 2024, the Vipers added three new players to their roster.

Talan Blanck comes to the Vipers from Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. The Alaska-Fairbanks commit has already made an impact on the team, scoring three goals and four assists.

Nathaniel Harvey comes to the Vipers from La Malbaie, Quebec. Harvey has split his junior career between the Victoriaville Tigres and Val-d’Or Foreurs in the QMJHL.

“They are really hard-working kids and both those additions were great for us,” said Lomicky about the recruits.

The Vipers also brought in Swedish defender Noah Ideback to help a back line that has seen a rotation of players this season.

A recent loss in the coaching staff has been one of the biggest shakeups this season. On Dec. 27, the Vipers announced the departure of Assistant Coach and Director of Player Personnel, Colton Sparrow.

Sparrow played four seasons with the Vipers and returned to the team as a coach during the 2020-2021 season.

“He's always going to be a Viper,” said Lomicky.

“He did a great job, and we're going to miss him through the rest of the season as a coaching staff and the players as well.”

What’s next:

The Vipers next two games will be on the road against the Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints. The games are Jan. 10 and 11 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

“We're going to do our best to get as many points as we can from the road trip,” said Lomicky about the goals for this weekend.