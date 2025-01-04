West Kelowna move back into a playoff spot with a thrilling win over Spruce Grove

The West Kelowna Warriors came up big in a game they really needed to have.

In a true four-pointer, the Warriors beat the visiting Spruce Grove Saints 5-2, leapfrogging over the Saints into the eighth and final Interior Division playoff spot.

While there are still 21 games remaining in the regular season, games against teams just behind or just ahead in the standings take on added importance.

This was one of those.

Five different Warriors scored in this one, including a pair of empty net goals that put away what was a tight game despite the disparity on the shot clock.

The Warriors outshot the Saints 46-27, including 23 in a wild second, their most dominant period of the season. The shots were the third most in franchise history in a single period.

The Warriors came out sluggish and soft in their own end, giving the puck away on several occasions. One such giveaway led directly to the opening goal six minutes in.

But, a huge hit and fight woke them up.

“Logan Flint comes out with a big hit then answers the bell when their guy comes at him. I think that fired the guys up and from there the guys just worked,” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“A lot of those shots came from second chances, from tracking, from back checking that I haven't seen in a little while and that we’ve been preaching.”

Trailing 1-0 after one, Carter Oakenfold got things going early in the second. Just 30 seconds in he was hooked on a breakaway leading to a penalty shot.

He made no mistake beating Ryan De Kok to the blocker side.

Jack Farrell gave the Warriors their first lead of the night circling through the slot before sending a wrist shot into the short side.

Elias Callgren took advantage of a Saints giveaway to bury his fourth and put the Warriors up two after two. It stood up as the game winner.

Early in the third, against the run of play, Carson Lloyd brought the Saints to within a goal with as strange a goal as you’ll see.

Warriors’ Joey Macrina went down to block the shot from Lloyd in the slot. The shot hit Macrina, popped high in the air, over the head of Bor Glavi? who lost sight of it, and into the net.

Glavi? made a couple of good stops down the stretch to preserve the one goal lead before Dylan Krayer and Sam LeDrew both found the empty net.

Glavi?, who has won his first two starts, has come to the Warriors at just the right time after Jack Lisson left for the Ontario Hockey League during the Christmas break.

“He’s a pro. His dad was a goalie who played pro and is now a coach over there (Slovenia).

“He was playing in the pro league as well as the U20 league, and lucky we jumped on him when Labre was leaving and we did not expect Lisson to go when he did.”

It was a huge win for a team that lost to the 10th place Vernon Vipers the night before and a team that has played two or three more games than the other three teams battling for the final two playoff spots.

“The next three and every game the rest of the year. There’s no easy nights.

“Like I have said the whole time we are in a dog fight whether we are in fifth or eighth. We want to get into that playoff spot then we want to move up.”

The Warriors have another big four-pointer next Friday night when the Okotoks Oilers come to town. The Oilers are a point up on the Warriors but hold three games in hand.