Penticton Vees come back with a 5-1 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees delivered a dominant victory on home ice Friday night, with a 5-1 game over the Sherwood Park Crusaders at the SOEC.

It was a scoreless opening 20 minutes, as both teams tried to get one in on net, with the Vees outshooting the Crusaders 18-6.

The Vees scored 70 seconds into the second to break the 0-0 tie, while shorthanded. Anselmo Rego scored during two-on-one rush with Mathew Cataldo. Rego went to his backhand to make it 1-0.

Soon after, Luke Posthumus scored his first of two goals at 1:51 that put the home team up 2-0, squeezing his shot though the five hole.

Michael Fisher put Penticton up 3-0 when he finished off a four-way passing play with a quick shot stick side on the Crusaders’ goalie.

Sherwood Park’s only goal came late in the second period, when Lucas Brennan scored to make it 3-1.

Penticton finished strong in the third period with two goals from Posthumus and Caton Ryan. Posthumus scored his second of the game on a rush down the left wing after he chipped his shot over the pad of the goalie.

Ryan scored on the power play to put the finishing touches on the win.

Forward Max Heise was hurt in the second period after he crashed into the Sherwood net. He did not return to the game. The Vees finished with nine forwards.

The Vees have won 13 of their last 15 games, dating back to Nov. 9, and are now three points up on the Brooks Bandits for top spot in the Interior Conference.

The Vees host the Trail Smoke Eater on Saturday at the SOEC, with puck drop at 6 p.m.