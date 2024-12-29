Vernon Vipers lose to Salmon Arm Silverbacks in overtime, last night

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers lost to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in overtime on home ice, last night.

“In a nail-biter in front of a lively crowd of over 3,000 fans, the Vernon Vipers came up just short in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks,” said a release from the team

Landon MacDonald scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season during the match – solidifying his team lead in scoring. In his Vipers debut, Talan Blanck contributed a goal and an assist.

Vipers goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 19 saves on 23 shots during the game. Silverbacks goaltender Andrew Ballantyne had 32 saves on 35 shots, earning the win.

During the match, the Silverbacks capitalized on three of their four power-play opportunities, including the game-winner. The Vipers struggled to convert, going 1-for-6 on the man advantage. Their missed opportunity during a full two-minute power play in overtime proved costly.

With the loss, the Vipers conclude their four-game homestand with a 1-2-1 record.

The Vipers will face the Silverbacks again today at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm at 4 p.m.