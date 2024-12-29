Penticton Vees earn their eighth win in 3-2 game over the Blackfalds Bulldogs

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees kept their momentum going coming back after winter break on Saturday night, with 3-2 win over the Blackfalds Bulldogs at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

This makes eight straight wins for the Vees, putting them two points ahead of the Brooks Bandits for top spot in the Interior Conference and the BCHL overall standings.

Landon Wright opened the scoring in the first period, getting the Vees up 1-0 after 20 minutes with a shot from behind the net.

Blackfalds had some bite and led 2-1 in the second period, with goals from Antoine Gauthier and Gates Omicioli.

Ben Merrill tied the game 2-2 with a pass from Anselmo Rego as he came down the wing and then dropped the puck in front for Merrill who had a wide open net.

Shortly after, Caton Ryan passed to out Merrill in front, who tucked the puck up and over the Blackfalds' goalie, for a final score of 3-2.

The Vees return to the ice to host the Okotoks Oilers on Sunday, Dec. 29, with puck drop at 4 p.m.