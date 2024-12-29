251956
Penticton Vees earn their eighth win in 3-2 game over the Blackfalds Bulldogs

Vees on 8 game win streak

The Penticton Vees kept their momentum going coming back after winter break on Saturday night, with 3-2 win over the Blackfalds Bulldogs at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

This makes eight straight wins for the Vees, putting them two points ahead of the Brooks Bandits for top spot in the Interior Conference and the BCHL overall standings.

Landon Wright opened the scoring in the first period, getting the Vees up 1-0 after 20 minutes with a shot from behind the net.

Blackfalds had some bite and led 2-1 in the second period, with goals from Antoine Gauthier and Gates Omicioli.

Ben Merrill tied the game 2-2 with a pass from Anselmo Rego as he came down the wing and then dropped the puck in front for Merrill who had a wide open net.

Shortly after, Caton Ryan passed to out Merrill in front, who tucked the puck up and over the Blackfalds' goalie, for a final score of 3-2.

The Vees return to the ice to host the Okotoks Oilers on Sunday, Dec. 29, with puck drop at 4 p.m.

BCHL Interior Division
1Penticton Vees46 pts
2Brooks Bandits44 pts
3Trail Smoke Eaters39 pts
4Salmon Arm Silverbacks38 pts
5Sherwood Park Crusaders38 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks33 pts
7Spruce Grove Saints28 pts
8West Kelowna Warriors27 pts
9Vernon Vipers23 pts
10Okotoks Oilers22 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs5 pts


