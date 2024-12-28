245783
West Kelowna take down BCHL-leading Brooks Bandits

Warriors upset Bandits

The West Kelowna Warriors went big game hunting Saturday night and bagged themselves some Bandits.

The Warriors went into Brooks and took down the BC Hockey League’s number one team 4-3.

It was their first win over the Bandits in three meetings this season and in their first trip into the Alberta city.

Luciano Bruno scored what stood up as the game winner, his second goal in as many nights while newly acquired Bor Glavic turned away 29 shots to earn the win in his first BCHL start.

Glavic, who played for Slovenia in the World Junior Hockey Championship Division 1 Group A tournament earlier this month, was signed over the Christmas break after Jack Lisson left for the Ontario Hockey League.

Bruno’s goal made it 4-1 near the midway point of the third but stood up as the winner after the Bandits got goals 17 seconds apart late in the game to make the final few minutes more interesting than they needed to be.

Sam LeDrew on the receiving end of a two-on-one, Elias Callgren and Dylan Krayer also scored for the Warriors who come home from their two-game post-Christmas road trip 1-1.

Saturday’s win moves the Warriors four points up on the Vernon Vipers in the battle for the final Interior Division playoff spot.

The Vipers hold three games in hand.

The Warriors will travel to Vernon Friday before hosting Spruce Grove in their first game of 2025 Saturday night.

BCHL Interior Division
1Penticton Vees46 pts
2Brooks Bandits44 pts
3Trail Smoke Eaters39 pts
4Salmon Arm Silverbacks38 pts
5Sherwood Park Crusaders38 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks33 pts
7Spruce Grove Saints28 pts
8West Kelowna Warriors27 pts
9Vernon Vipers23 pts
10Okotoks Oilers22 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs5 pts


