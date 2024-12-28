West Kelowna take down BCHL-leading Brooks Bandits

Photo: Contributed

The West Kelowna Warriors went big game hunting Saturday night and bagged themselves some Bandits.

The Warriors went into Brooks and took down the BC Hockey League’s number one team 4-3.

It was their first win over the Bandits in three meetings this season and in their first trip into the Alberta city.

Luciano Bruno scored what stood up as the game winner, his second goal in as many nights while newly acquired Bor Glavic turned away 29 shots to earn the win in his first BCHL start.

Glavic, who played for Slovenia in the World Junior Hockey Championship Division 1 Group A tournament earlier this month, was signed over the Christmas break after Jack Lisson left for the Ontario Hockey League.

Bruno’s goal made it 4-1 near the midway point of the third but stood up as the winner after the Bandits got goals 17 seconds apart late in the game to make the final few minutes more interesting than they needed to be.

Sam LeDrew on the receiving end of a two-on-one, Elias Callgren and Dylan Krayer also scored for the Warriors who come home from their two-game post-Christmas road trip 1-1.

"The Stillwater Sniper strikes!"



The Warriors get off to the quick start off a Sam LeDrew goal in the first minute of play. 1-0 West K early.



?? @_JoeyPitt | @BCHLWarriors #BCHL pic.twitter.com/BzyIOoIOcu — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) December 29, 2024

Saturday’s win moves the Warriors four points up on the Vernon Vipers in the battle for the final Interior Division playoff spot.

The Vipers hold three games in hand.

The Warriors will travel to Vernon Friday before hosting Spruce Grove in their first game of 2025 Saturday night.