West Kelowna fall in Cranbrook in first game back from Christmas break

Photo: Contributed

It was not a successful return from the two-week Christmas break for the West Kelowna Warriors.

The Warriors kicked off the unofficial second half of the BC Hockey League season the same way they started the first half - losing in Cranbrook.

However, unlike the season-opening 9-0 defeat in the Kootenay city, the Warriors were in this one until the bitter end, falling 4-2 to the hometown Bucks.

Kaslo Ferner scored twice for the Bucks including a power play goal that opened the scoring while Bryce Sookro chipped in with three assists.

Ferner’s opener came against the run of play as the Warriors registered the first six shots but an untimely penalty gave the Bucks an opening they would take advantage of.

Luciano Bruno tied it two minutes into the second when he wired a one-timer from the right circle after Carter Oakenfold won a battle along the boards and chipped the puck to Bruno.

Luciano Bruno rips it upstairs to get the Warriors even early in the 2nd! ?



?? @_JoeyPitt #BCHL | @BCHLWarriors pic.twitter.com/W0DyrYUUQz — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) December 28, 2024

Ferner restored the lead later in the period before Matthew Gilmore beat Ayo Ogini on a third period power play to put the Bucks up a pair.

Simon Hogue got that one back but Sammy Hynes iced it with under two minutes to go before the Warriors could get Ogini to the bench for an extra attacker.

Ogini turned aside 29 shots in his first action since the Showcase in Chilliwack nearly two-and-a-half months ago.

Newly acquired Bor Glavic, an import from Slovenia, served as the backup.

The Warriors will conclude their two-game road trip Saturday night in Brooks.

They play their first home game of the new year next Saturday against the Spruce Grove Saints.