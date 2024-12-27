Penticton Vees trade defenceman Okitundu to Alberni Valley

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees Hockey Club announced on Friday that they have traded one of their defenceman to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, in exchange for future considerations.

Cédricson Okitundu, who has played 16 games for the Vees, managed to collect two assists to go along with four penalty minutes.

The player signed with the team in October after starting the 2024-25 season in the Western Hockey League with the Prince Albert Raiders.

This move means the Vees’ roster sits at 24 players, with three goalies, nine defencemen, and 12 forwards.

The Vees return to the ice with a pair of home games this weekend at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton hosts the Blackfalds Bulldogs on Saturday, with puck drop at 6 p.m., and the Okotoks Oilers on Sunday, with puck drop at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and are available at the SOEC box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com. Youth (18 and under) are free courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.