Penticton completed the weekend double, dumping West Kelowna 5-2

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees will go into the two week Christmas break on different paths.

The Vees on a seven-game winning streak after thumping the Warriors 5-2 at Royal LePage Saturday, while the Warriors will be hoping to find their collective game under the tree at Christmas.

“I hate talking about another team in our league and giving them credit but they served us a master class over the last two games of how to win,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson of the Vees who also beat the Warriors 5-2 at the SOEC Friday.

“They were simple, they chipped it in and they blocked shots.

The Vees also won most of the puck battles.

“They’re a good team. They work hard, they win puck battles, they win one-on-one races, they block shots and they keep it simple.

“You do that for 60 minutes and you win hockey games.”

The game was even through the first 13 minutes before the Vees stepped on the gas , scoring three straight to assume a 4-1 lead heading to the third.

Any hope of a Warriors comeback was dashed when Nolan Stevenson blasted a shot from inside the blueline on a five-minute power play to increase the lead to four.

The five-minute power play came after forward Luka Graziano drilled Conyr Hellyer head first into the boards.

Hellyer lay on the ice for several minutes before slowly making his way to the dressing room with the help of training staff from both teams. Graziano likely faces an automatic suspension for the match penalty.

Eli McKamey, Caton Ryan and Ryden Evers all had a goal and an assist for the Vees. Luke Posthumus had the other.

Elias Callgren and Kaden Kemkaran-Humble on a late power play replied for the Warriors.

With some better finish around the net the Warriors could have made this a closer game. They hit two cross bars while Ethan Buenaventura, the game’s first star, made three or four great stops to keep the Warriors at bay.

“Better finish would be nice…but for me that stuff takes care of itself when the work, the compete and the willingness to sacrifice yourself for the team happens.”

The Warriors are off now until Dec. 27 when they begin a two-game eastern road trip in Cranbrook and Brooks.

They will return in a battle for a playoff spot. At 9-13-5-2, the Warriors hold down the eighth and final playoff spot in the Interior Conference, three points better than Okotoks and Vernon who hold four and two games in hand respectively.