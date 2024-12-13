Penticton scored four straight goals en route to a 5-2 win over the visiting Warriors

Photo: Cherie Morgan

Luke Posthumus scored twice and Ryden Evers added a pair of assist leading the Penticton Vees to a 5-2 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors Friday night at the SOEC.

The Warriors got on the board first when Jackson Kyrkostas banged home his sixth of the season off a centering pass from Sam LeDrew on an odd man rush.

But, the Vees took over on the scoreboard from there. Posthumus scored twice in the second before Louie Wehmann and Max Heise on a power play made it 4-1 before the four minute mark of the third.

LeDrew got one back on a Warriors power play moments later but Landon Wright iced it midway through the third.

The two teams play their final games before the Christmas break when they face off on the back end of the home-and-home Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

Prior to the game the Warriors announced the signing of 16-year-old Daxton Endicott for the 2025-2026 season.

Endicott is currently playing with the OKHC U18 team in the Junior Prospects Hockey League.

Endicott has 16 goals and 31 points in 20 games so far this season.