Warriors lose goaltender Dawson Labre for the balance of the season

Warriors Labre has surgery

Dawson Labre’s junior hockey career has come to an abrupt end.

The 20-year-old West Kelowna Warriors goaltender is gone for the balance of the 2024-2025 season after undergoing surgery earlier this week.

In a brief statement the Warriors say Labre returned home for the procedure to repair a lower body ailment that has been bothering him all season.

The surgery was said to be a success.

Labre leaves with a record of six wins, eight losses and one shutout over 18 appearances. He had a goals against average of 3.06 and a save percentage of 0.895.

His departure means Jack Lisson will likely assume number one netminding duties with Ayo Ogini serving as the backup.

Lisson will likely be between the pipes Friday when the Warriors open a home-and-home series with the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The teams close out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

The teams have met just once this season with the Warriors coming away with a 3-0 win back on Nov. 5.

BCHL Interior Division
1Brooks Bandits40 pts
2Penticton Vees40 pts
3Salmon Arm Silverbacks36 pts
4Trail Smoke Eaters35 pts
5Sherwood Park Crusaders32 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks29 pts
7Spruce Grove Saints25 pts
8West Kelowna Warriors25 pts
9Okotoks Oilers20 pts
10Vernon Vipers20 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs5 pts


