251062
250749
BCHL  

West Kelowna rookie named to BCHL top prospects game

Warrior off to prospect game

- | Story: 521994

West Kelowna Warriors forward Dylan Krayer will get a chance to showcase his talent among some of the top draft eligible players in the BC Hockey League.

Krayer has been named to the Interior Conference roster for the 2025 Top Prospects game scheduled for Jan. 17 in Salmon Arm.

The game will feature the top NHL draft eligible players along with 16 and 17-year-old draft prospects.

The 17-year-old Concord, Mass. product has nine goals and 14 points in 27 games this season.

He is the only Warrior named to the prospects game.

The prospects game is part of all-star weekend in Salmon Arm.

Krayer will join teammate Jackson Kyrkostas in Salmon Arm.

Kyrkostas will take part in the all-star game.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1Brooks Bandits40 pts
2Penticton Vees40 pts
3Salmon Arm Silverbacks36 pts
4Trail Smoke Eaters35 pts
5Sherwood Park Crusaders32 pts
6Cranbrook Bucks29 pts
7Spruce Grove Saints25 pts
8West Kelowna Warriors25 pts
9Okotoks Oilers20 pts
10Vernon Vipers20 pts
11Blackfalds Bulldogs5 pts


244598


Hockey Links






Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


249519



242412
248051