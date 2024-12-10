West Kelowna rookie named to BCHL top prospects game

Photo: Tami Quan Photography - file photo

West Kelowna Warriors forward Dylan Krayer will get a chance to showcase his talent among some of the top draft eligible players in the BC Hockey League.

Krayer has been named to the Interior Conference roster for the 2025 Top Prospects game scheduled for Jan. 17 in Salmon Arm.

The game will feature the top NHL draft eligible players along with 16 and 17-year-old draft prospects.

The 17-year-old Concord, Mass. product has nine goals and 14 points in 27 games this season.

He is the only Warrior named to the prospects game.

The prospects game is part of all-star weekend in Salmon Arm.

Krayer will join teammate Jackson Kyrkostas in Salmon Arm.

Kyrkostas will take part in the all-star game.