Three Penticton Vees will represent at BCHL Top Prospects game

Vees are top prospects

The Penticton Vees will see three players on the ice at the upcoming BCHL Top Prospects game in Salmon Arm.

The game will take place over the Jan. 17-18 weekend at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm, showcasing top NHL draft prospects split into Interior Conference and Coastal Conference teams.

Vees defenceman Zach Nyman and forwards Max Heise and Eli McKamey were all named to the Interior Conference roster.

Players were voted on by BCHL head coaches and general managers, with input from NHL Central Scouting.

Nyman, 16, is fifth in rookie scoring among defencemen in the BCHL with 11 points in 26 games.

McKamey, 15, is the first player to be granted exceptional status in BCHL history. He has 10 points in 25 games this season.

Heise, 18, is in his second season with the Vees and has 20 points in 25 games.

