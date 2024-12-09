Vernon Vipers undergo major roster changes as they continue searching for wins

Photo: Alicia Baas Photography

The Vernon Vipers have been hit hard by recent rule changes allowing Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players to compete at U.S. colleges.

The NCAA rule change has affected teams across the BCHL, but Vipers head coach Lukas Lomicky says his team has been "one of the hardest hit." The Vipers season has been full of ups and downs with big-line up changes impacting the team.

Currently, the team sits tenth in the BCHL Interior standings with an 8-14-4 record.

Colin Reay to Prince George:

On Dec. 2, the Vipers announced that Goalie Colin Reay had been traded to the Prince George Spruce Kings for future considerations.

Reay appeared in 13 games for the Vipers during the 2024-2025 season. He collected four wins and averaged a 0.905 save percentage, ranking him tenth in the league amongst all active goalies.

Prior to the trade, Reay was competing for the starting goalie slot against two other teammates.

Lomicky said he had a conversation with Reay to discuss his situation before the trade: Reay could either play in a three-man position battle or go somewhere else where he would get more minutes.

Reay chose the second option and left for Prince George, he started in net for the Spruce Kings the last two games and had a save percentage of 0.944.

“Colin was a huge part of our room and was loved by his teammates,” said Lomicky about the Goalie.

Line-up changes in the offense:

The Vipers have made big roster changes to help improve their offensive firepower.

Within December, the Vipers signed two forwards to their line-up with Kyren Gronick and Logan Peskett.

Gronick is an experienced player from Regina, Saskatchewan. He has played over 200 games in the Western Hockey League, he has skated for the Seattle Thunderbirds, Vancouver Giants, Saskatoon Blades, and Prince George Cougars.

Peskett, a North Vancouver native has played junior hockey for the last three years, splitting time between the Kelowna Rockets and Regina Pats.

When players come in, players come out. The Vipers also traded forward Lucas Brennan to the Blackfalds Bulldogs. The Bulldogs traded him shortly after to the Sherwood Park Crusaders for future considerations.

Brennan played in 21 games for the Vipers this season, scoring five goals and collecting six assists.

“It's not easy to say goodbye, because they're not just the players. They're young men,” said Lomicky about the trade.

“That's the dark side of junior hockey when you're not winning.”

The Vipers' final game before Christmas break will be at home against the Blackfalds Bulldogs on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.