Penticton Vees earn fifth-straight win with 3-2 game against the Sherwood Park Crusaders

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees are keeping their win streak going, after beating out the Sherwood Park Crusaders 3-2 on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The team earned their fifth-straight win Friday night in front of a season-high 3,658 fans at the annual “Teddy & Toque Toss."

Fans waited less than a minute into the first period to throw their stuffed toys, thanks to Nolan Stevenson scoring on the Vees’ first shot.

The previous two seasons, the Vees didn’t score their “Teddy Goal” until the third period.

Sherwood Park was not fazed by the delay of the cleanup after the Vees’ Teddy goal, with Alexander Dimitriadis tying up the game eight minutes in.

Ryden Evers restored the Vees lead on the power play late in the first period, taking a pass from Stevenson off a faceoff and shooting in the puck short side. The Vees took that 2-1 lead all the way to the third period.

Penticton got their last goal early in third period, with Matthew Cataldo scoring six minutes into the final frame when he wired a shot from the slot over Crusaders’ goaltender James Venne’s glove.

Sherwood Park wasn't giving up yet, with John Alex Banks scoring at 9:35 to make the final score 3-2.

The Vees remain atop the BCHL Standings with a 20-6-0-0 record, two points clear of the Brooks Bandits.

Penticton will have the remainder of the weekend off before they’re set to host the West Kelowna Warriors for the first time this season at the SOEC next Friday night as part of a traditional pre-holiday Home & Away series with the Highway 97 Rivals.