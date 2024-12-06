West Kelowna Warriors host their annual teddy bear toss game Saturday

Photo: Tami Quan Photography - file photo

Stuffed animals will be flying from all corners of Royal LePage Place Saturday night when the West Kelowna Warriors welcome the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

It’s the Warriors 17th annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal, wrapped in a plastic bag, and hurl them on the ice when the Warriors score their first goal.

The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed by two local charitable organizations.

Half will go to the Salvation Army for local children in need with the other half taken to long-term care facilities and seniors homes by Stuffies for Seniors.

Cal Hughes and Kailus Green scored the teddy bear launching goals in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Tommy Grant scored the first teddy bear toss goal for the Warriors during their first season in 2006.

Saturday’s game marks the first ever meeting between the two teams at Royal LePage Place.

The teams met once before in Sherwood Park with the Warriors skating away with a 6-3 victory.

West Kelowna come into the game tied with Cranbrook for sixth in the Interior Conference, five points in back of the Crusaders.

Faceoff Saturday is 7 p.m.