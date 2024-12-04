West Kelowna snap six game skid in games decided in extra time, edge Bucks 3-2

Photo: Wayne Moore Jack Lisson makes one of his 36 saves late in regulation

The West Kelowna Warriors have been getting so much practice in games decided in overtime things had to eventually fall their way.

They did just that Wednesday night.

After dropping six straight in either overtime, the Warriors finally prevailed, beating the visiting Cranbrook Bucks 3-2.

It was the Warriors third straight overtime game and the fourth in five games.

Simon Hogue who was recently named team captain after Landon Hilditch was dealt, played hero Wednesday netting the game winner 4:38 into the overtime period.

The goal actually came with the teams playing four-on-four after the Bucks had successfully killed off a penalty to start the extra period. After the penalty was killed there was never a stoppage in play to allow the teams to reset to the traditional three-on-three overtime.

For a relieved head coach Simon Ferguson, the overtime recipe is simple.

“We just had to make it four-on-four. Change the rules a bit,” said Ferguson.

“I thought it was a pretty ugly game all around but we found a way to win. We’ve been in a lot of one goal games and hopefully that helps us toward the end.”

It wasn’t ideal giving the Bucks, a team they are chasing in the standings a single point, but Ferguson will take it.

It was another slow start for the Warriors but, against the run of the play Luciano Bruno, on just the Warriors fourth shot of the period, beat Jaden Cholette high to the glove side off the rush after a deft pass from Simon LeDrew.

It was Bruno’s first career BCHL goal.

The Bucks controlled play the rest of the period, peppering 15 shots at Jack Lisson who was once again spectacular for the Warriors.

Cranbrook equalized on a second period power play on a shot that hit the stick of Warriors Owen Drury then the stick of league scoring leader Rasmus Svartstrom.

They took the lead on another power play in the third before newly acquired defenceman Axel Lofgren showed why he was so coveted.

With the Warriors enjoying their own man advantage, Lofgren streaked down the left wing and, from the left circle snapped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Cholette.

“It’s an elite shot from an elite player. He’s kind of like Norlin last year…they both have different attributes and top end skill and both have stuff to work on on the other side of the puck.

“That’s the one area we needed to get better at and I like the way he played tonight.”

Both teams had chances to end it in regulation time.

LeDrew, who has been snakebitten the past few weeks, rang one off the post with about five minutes left in regulation while Lisson made a spectacular glove save off Blake Cotton from in tight with time running out in the third.

LeDrew again came close in overtime pinging the crossbar before Hogue ended it.

For the second straight game Lisson was unbelievable, snagging first star honours and stealing two points for the Warriors.

With the win the Warriors move into a sixth place tie with Cranbrook in the Interior Conference, five points in back of the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

Ironically, the Crusaders provide the opposition for the Warriors when they step onto the ice again Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

That game is also the Warriors annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Fans are encouraged to bring a wrapped stuffed animal to the game for children less fortunate this holiday season.