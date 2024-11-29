West Kelowna falls 3-2 in overtime to Trail

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors opened a three-game homestand on the wrong foot Friday night.

The Warriors gave up a late power play goal and the winner nearly four minutes into overtime in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Smokies rode a hot power play that generated a pair of backdoor goals to get the game to overtime then, moments after Elias Callgren rang one off the post, Trail went the other way with numbers.

Christian Kim beat a defender wide and slid a pass to Jason Stefanek who pulled the puck across the crease and lifted a backhand behind into the open side past Jack Lisson who deserved a better fate.

The Warriors netminder made half a dozen spectacular saves, the best of the bunch when he went cross-crease to stop a backdoor one-timer.

"I feel bad for him because he deserves a win. He played a heck of a game tonight and gave us a chance to win," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

As good as Lisson was, the remaining top players just weren't good enough.

The new look power play failed to generate much on five opportunities including a four minute man advantage that could have put the game away with the Warriors clinging to a one goal lead in the third.

"It was very frustrating and our top players are on the power play. For me that's where it is. We got contributions from other guys through the lineup...but those guys can't take nights off.

"I think we thought we were going to play a different game and it's frustrating to me. We are getting some good depth right now and I think our top players need to be our top players."

Trailing 1-0 in the second Kelson Podworny banged home his fifth of the year taking a nifty pass from Luciano Bruno on a two-on-one.

Podworny had a chance to add to the lead early in the third when he decided to shoot on a two-on-one but rang his shot off the near post.

Logan Flint put the Warriors up a goal four minutes into the third. He drifted through the slot and outwaited goaltender Teagan Kendrick before sliding a backhand into the open side.

It was his first career BCHL goal.

It looked like it would hold up until the final minutes when a tripping penalty to Owen Drury led to another backdoor tip in.

In overtime the Warriors generated a few chances. Callgren's post and a power move from Tyler Grahme to the front of the net that Kendrick was able to stop.

"That's the way three-on-three overtime has gone for us. But, I don't think we should have been in that spot. A careless stick and a PK where we missed another backdoor play. You can show as much video as you want but the guys have to buy in and understand it."

The Warriors will try to get back on track Saturday when the Spruce Grove Saints make their first trip into Royal LePage Place.

It's also the annual Pastor Don's Christmas Hamper Drive. $1 from every ticket will go to the cause. Raffle prizes will also be up for grabs.