Penticton Vees beat out the Langley Rivermen with a 4-3 win

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees started their coastal road trip with a solid win, taking down the Langley Rivermen 4-3, Thursday at George Preston Arena.

Langley started the scoring with a goal inside the final minute of the first period on a power play, shot by Dalton MacGillivray.

Penticton came back in the second and scored three goals on 11 shots, starting with Luke Posthumus getting a rebound shot at the side of the net on the power play.

Max Heise would give the team a goal advantage on another power play, scoring a minute and a half after Posthumus, with a one-timer from the left wing.

Posthumus picked up his second of the period when he scored on an odd-man rush, taking a cross ice pass from Anselmo Rego.

Langley came out and scored twice in the first five minutes of the third period to tie the game 3-3.

Ryden Evers’ game-winner came just before the 15-minute mark, taking a pass from Nolan Stevenson and tipping it in.

The Vees visit the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Powell River Kings on Sunday.