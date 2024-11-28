Penticton Vees roster changes as multiple injuries affect players

Photo: File photo

The Penticton Vees are celebrating captain Conyr Hellyer being named to the Interior Conference roster for the 2025 All-Star Tournament and Skills Competition.

The 2025 BCHL All-Star Weekend is January 17-18, at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm.

Hellyer is one of 13 players named to the initial roster, with a fan vote to follow to fill out the remaining spots for both conferences.

Unfortunately, Hellyer was hurt in the Vees' game with the Vernon Vipers on Nov. 23 and won’t join the team on their upcoming three-game Coastal Conference road trip.

Forward Caton Ryan also sustained an injury on the weekend, as he was hurt in Friday’s game against Salmon Arm.

Both are listed as week-to-week as well with an upper-body injury.

With the recent injuries, the Vees have had to make a pair of roster moves. Penticton has signed defenceman Nate McIsaac and have called up affiliate forward George Lovell.

McIsaac rejoins the Vees have starting the 2024-25 season with the El Paso Rhinos in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Lovell committed to the Vees for the 2025-26 season back in September, after a strong showing at the team’s Training Camp. The teen is currently playing at Lovell Hockey Academy in Massachusetts.

Defencemen Matthew Biotti and Michael Fisher are still recovering from upper-body injuries. Biotti was hurt in the Vees game against the Brooks Bandits on Sept. 27. Fisher sustained his injury on Oct. 19, in Sherwood Park.

Both players are targeting a return to the lineup after the Christmas break.

The Vees begin their three-game road on Thursday, against the Langley Rivermen, at 7:15 pm. Penticton also plays the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday and the Powell River Kings on Sunday. Fans can follow all three games on FloHockey TV and Bounce 800 AM.