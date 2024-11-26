West Kelowna Warriors acquire highs coring defenceman in three-player deal

Photo: Garrett James

The West Kelowna Warriors have added some offensive punch to their back end.

The Warriors Tuesday announced the acquisition of import defenceman Axel Lofgren from the Powell River Kings in a three-player deal.

Going the other way are team captain and defenceman Landon Hilditch and forward Eliot Compton.

The six-foot-three Lofgren should bring instant offence to a blueline that has struggled to in the offensive zone.

He comes to the Warriors fifth in scoring among defencemen in the BC Hockey League with eight goals and eight assists in 20 games. As a team the Warriors have managed just five goals and 28 points from the back end.

"Lofgren is a big, mobile, smooth skating defenceman with great offensive instincts and ability to create offence," said head coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

"We are very excited to add Axel to our D core as we think he will be a great fit for our style of play.

"Obviously anytime you add a player of Axel’s calibre in a trade you have to move out some valuable players. Landen and Eliot are both good hockey players and even better people which made moving them especially difficult.

"We wish them nothing but the best in their futures and we thank them for everything they have given to the community of West Kelowna."

The Warriors acquired Hilditch prior to the 2023 trade deadline from the Surrey Eagles. In 89 games over portions of three seasons he amassed three goals, 22 assists and 25 penalty minutes.

Compton had four goals and nine assists in 72 games over the course of a season and a half.

Lofgren, 19, is from Lulea, Sweden. He played last season with Warriors forward Elias Callgren.

Lofgren is expected to be in the lineup Friday when the Warriors open a four-game homestand against the Trail Smoke Eaters.