Vernon Vipers face defensive shakeups as BCHL season continues

The Vernon Vipers put up a fight against two highly ranked teams this weekend as they try to climb their way up the BCHL standings – all while dealing with recent roster shakeups.

The Vipers are currently 7-10-4 and sit ninth in the BCHL Interior East standings.

Game One: Penticton Vees (Home) vs. Vernon Vipers (Away)

The first game of the weekend was Saturday, against the familiar Penticton Vees – the teams have met twice this season with the Vees winning both matches.

Both offences started hot, with teams scoring three goals apiece in the first period. The Vipers scored one more in the second, but that was their last goal of the meeting.

In the third period, Penticton replicated their first-period performance to win the game 6-4.

“I felt we did good enough things to win that game,” said Head Coach Lukas Lomicky about the loss. “We were a little disappointed.”

Game Two: Vernon Vipers (Home) vs. Salmon Arm Silverbacks (Away)

The Vipers had to regroup quickly after the tough loss as they took on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday at home.

The game was back and forth for the full 60 minutes, eventually sending it to overtime. Forward Shae Busch was the hero of the game netting the deciding goal 28 seconds into overtime.

The Vipers 3-2 win marked the end of their overtime woes as the team has lost the past four overtimes it played.

“I thought we were steady, and our performance was good,” said Lomicky. “Lots of things came together, and it was a good win against a good hockey team.”

Flury of signings:

A recent ruling by the NCAA allowing Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players to compete at U.S. colleges has rocked the Vipers' back line. Lomicky said the team lost “three defencemen in one week.”

To help fill the roster, the Vipers recently signed five new players to their squad.

Goalie Jari Kykkanen is one of the recent signings. The Lloydminster native spent the last three seasons with the Kelowna Rockets, amassing 2,683 saves and four shut-outs in regular season play.

Kykkanen has already made an impact in goal with 25 saves in the overtime win against Salmon Arm.

“When you get a chance to get a proven 20-year-old goaltender, it's hard to pass on it,” said Lomicky about the signing.

Corban Almen, Sam Ward, Jordan Gudridge and Daniil Dolzhenko are also joining the Vipers to help bolster their defence.

The Vipers hit the road for their next two games. They will take on the Coquitlam Express on Nov. 27 and Nanaimo Clippers on Nov. 29, both games will be at 7 p.m.