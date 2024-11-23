West Kelowna comeback falls just short in a one goal loss in Duncan

?IAN ALONSO?



Alonso slaps one home and we are back within one!#BCHL #WestKelowna pic.twitter.com/d5nc9x06zw — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) November 24, 2024

The West Kelowna Warriors picked up just a single point in a pair of one-goal weekend losses to close out a three-game island road trip.

And the outcomes couldn’t have been more different.

Friday night in Victoria, the Warriors squandered a two-goal with 10 minutes left in the third, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Grizzlies.

The loss spoiled the first career BCHL goals for newly acquired Ian Alonso and Elias Callgren who will be asked to produce more offence with the departures of Jack Pridham and Cal Hughes to the Ontario Hockey League.

Jack Lisson was the hard luck loser stopping 47 shots as the home team outshot the Warriors 50-35 on the night including 7-4 during the three-on-three overtime.

Saturday it was the Warriors who found themselves having to battle back from an early deficit.

Cowichan Valley led 2-0 after one and grew the lead to 3-0 in the second before Tyler Grahme got the Warriors on the board on the power play with just a second left in the second.

The late goal sparked the offence in the third. Kelsen Podworny and Ben Portner traded goals early in the period as the Capitals led 4-2 heading to the final half of the third.

But goals from Alonso off a faceoff and Nathan Drapeau with a point shot that deflected in off the stick of a Cowichan defenceman.

The tying goal came with less than six minutes left in regulation, but Gavin Giesbrecht notched the winner for the Capitals three minutes later.

The Warriors outshot Cowichan 41-28 over the course of the evening.

West Kelowna heads home 1-1-1-0 on their three-game island swing.

They begin a four-game homestand Friday against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Warriors will play five of their final six before the Christmas break on home ice.