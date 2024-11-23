243364
Penticton Vees win streak ends with loss against Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Vees fall to Silverbacks

The Penticton Vees had their four-game win streak ended on Friday with a 2-1 loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Rogers Rink.

Salmon Arm’s Aaron Van Wie started the scoring with a goal late in the first period, getting one in on a breakaway.

Louie Wehmann scored the Vees’ only goal, five minutes into the second period, which tied the game 1-1.

Van Wie came back for another goal, scoring the game-winner midway through the third.

Silverbacks’ 20-year-old goaltender Andrew Ballantyne was nearly unbeatable, as he turned aside 29 of 30 shots the Vees got on him.

Penticton was down three players due to injury, missing forward Max Heise due to an upper-body injury, along with defencemen Matthew Biotti and Michael Fisher.

Friday was the Vees first loss to Salmon Arm this season, as they had won the previous two games. With the win, the Silverbacks moved into second place, two points ahead of the Vees.

The two teams will meet again on the ice on Jan. 10 in Penticton.

The Vees host the Vernon Vipers on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.valleyfirsttix.com, and at the Valley First box office.

BCHL Interior Division
1xyz - Penticton Vees101 pts
2x - Cranbrook Bucks76 pts
3x - West Kelowna Warriors62 pts
4x - Salmon Arm Silverbacks61 pts
5x - Prince George Spruce Kings61 pts
6x - Vernon Vipers60 pts
7x - Wenatchee Wild59 pts
8x - Trail Smoke Eaters47 pts
9Merritt Centennials29 pts


