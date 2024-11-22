BC Hockey League says it will adapt as players leave following NCAA ruling

Photo: Contributed

We will adapt and we will thrive.

That was upshoot of a BC Hockey League board of governors meeting following the exodus of a handful of players in direct response to a ruling by the NCAA which allows major junior players to accept scholarships to U.S. schools.

Prior to that decision, players in the WHL, OHL and QMJHL were ineligible because they were deemed professionals since they received stipends from their respective teams.

Players wishing to go the U.S. college route played in leagues such as the BCHL or U.S. junior leagues such as the USHL.

Over the past week at least 11 players have left the BCHL for Canadian Hockey League clubs.

Following a BCHL board meeting Wednesday to discuss “strategic planning” in response to the recent NCAA ruling, the league said it is working to ensure the league is in the best possible position in the face of the changing junior hockey landscape.

“We had a very positive discussion at Wednesday’s meeting and it reinforced the fact that our boardroom remains committed to providing the best path for young athletes to develop into NCAA Division 1 hockey players,” said board chair Richard Murphy.

“Our standards of education along with our track record of providing elite on-ice development means that we will continue to produce college-bound athletes for years to come.”

The Chilliwack Chiefs have been the hardest hit of all BCHL clubs with six players leaving for different opportunities. Four have landed with CHL teams.

West Kelowna Warriors forwards Jack Pridham (Kitchener) and Cal Hughes (Erie) have left for the OHL although the Otters have yet to make that official.

Vernon, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Powell River and Sherwood Park have also lost players.

“There’s no doubt that this rule change has altered the landscape of junior hockey but, as our league has always done, we will adapt to the new regulations and continue to thrive,” said commissioner Steven Cocker.

“The fact is, only a small percentage of players have left our league due to this change and our teams are bringing in highly skilled athletes from other leagues to take their place.

“As a league without a draft, the BCHL has always supported players choice. We will always be in favour of athletes doing what they think is best for their development.”