The West Kelowna Warriors opened a three-game road trip on a winning note

The West Kelowna Warriors opened up a three-game island road trip on a winning note Wednesday night.

The Warriors went into Port Alberni and beat the Number 2 team in the Coastal Conference 4-2.

The new top line of Jackson Kyrkostas, Sam LeDrew and Elias Calgren led the way with three of the four goals.

Kyrkostas scored twice including the winner while LeDrew netted an insurance goal just past the midway point of the third.

Newly acquired defenceman Nathan Drapeau scored his first BCHL goal and added an assist giving him four points in his first three games. Calgren picked up a pair of assists.

The Bulldogs held leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but on both occasions, the Warriors came back to tie before taking a lead they would not relinquish.

Dawson Labre turned aside 30 of 32 shots to earn the victory.

For the Warriors it was their first game since Cal Hughes left to join the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League.

Hughes is the second player to leave for the OHL, joining Jack Pridham, since the NCAA voted to allow CHL players to obtain US college scholarships.

The Warriors continue their island road trip with games in Victoria Friday and Cowichan Valley Saturday.