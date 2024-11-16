West Kelowna Warriors shutout visiting Okotoks Oilers 5-0 Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors made a piece of history while beating the Okotoks Oilers 5-0 Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

Coupled with a 3-0 blanking of the Penticton Vees Nov. 6, this is the first time the Warriors have registered back-to-back shutouts on home ice in franchise history.

Their home ice shutout streak is 132 minutes and 49 seconds.

“I didn’t know, I don’t track those things. That’s for you guys” said head coach Simon Ferguson.

“But, that’s a feather in Jack’s (Lisson) cap. He played real well. I thought he really answered the bell tonight.”

Lisson wasn’t very busy early as the Warriors held a 20-4 edge in shots through the first four or five minutes on the second, but the Oilers came on over the final 30, peppering 26 shots and making Lisson come up big on more than one occasion.

He secured the shutout with a spectacular save with seconds left on the clock and two Oilers alone in tight.

But, it was the first 30 when this game was decided.

“We talked about winning 1-0. It’s funny when you try to win 1-0 and try to keep your margins tight and play hard all of a sudden you win 5-0.

“I don’t think we’ve scored five goals this year yet. Hopefully we learn that and move on.”

The Warriors took advantage of the wide margin in shots and in territorial play to jump on the Oilers through the opening half of the game.

Cal Hughes opened the scoring with a gorgeous goal set up by Jackson Kyrkostas.

Kyrkostas gained the zone on the left, stopped and waited for Hughes to come free. His pass caught Hughes in stride as he cut across the crease and buried the puck into the open side.

Kelsen Podworney doubled the lead before the end of the first when his shot from a sharp angle seemed to hit goaltender Olivier Cairlo and fall behind him.

Newly acquired Tyler Grahme increased the lead early in the second taking a pass from Luciano Bruno and deking to the backhand for his first BCHL goal in his first game inf ront of the home fans.

Dylan Krayer at the end of a pretty three-way passing play and Simon Hogue on a play that was reviewed for several minutes before being allowed, scored in the third.

The initial shot from the point hit the back boards and came back high in the air toward the crease. Hughes swiped at it with a high stick before the puck wound up in the net.

The referees determined the puck did not hit the high stick.

While the Warriors let up a bit over the last half of the game they were never really in much trouble of surrendering the lead.

Now, says Ferguson, it’s all about building on this one and making a run.

“The key to junior hockey is being as consistent as possible. The message to the guys is now we’ve got to do it again. We’ve got a big trip coming next week and we’ve got to be ready for that.”

Saturday’s game marked the home debut for four players added to the roster over the last nine days.

Defenceman Philip Monnich Hagen and Nathan Drapeau along with forwards Grahme and Ian Alonso played in front of the home fans for the first time and didn’t look out of place.

Alonso was the newest acquisition announced prior to the game. Saturday was his Warrior debut.

The team goes back on the road for three on the island.

They play in Alberni Wednesday, Victoria Friday and Cowichan Saturday.