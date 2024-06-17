New captain named for Penticton Vees

Photo: Jack Murray Conyr Hellyer

The Penticton Vees will have a new captain next season.

On Monday the team announced forward Conyr Hellyer will lead the team in the 2024-25.

Defencemen Nolan Stevenson and Brock Reinhart will be the alternate captains.



“We have had great captains in the past and that tradition will continue. Conyr plays the game the way I want all our players to play and brings a professional presence off the ice,” said Vees president, general manager, and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“Nolan and Brock each will provide support to Conyr in their own ways. I have complete confidence in this leadership group and believe the rest will follow as we face the new challenges of the BCHL’s new-look Interior Division.”



Hellyer will be returning for his second season in Penticton.

He earned 28 points (12G, 16A) in 43 games last season, and nine during the playoffs.



“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to be the captain for such a special program like the Vees. What I learned last season is leadership is a collective effort and guys with or without letters will help in their own way, as we look to bring back a Fred Page Cup to Penticton,” said Hellyer.



The Vees came very close to the cup this year, losing to the Surrey Eagles in the final round.