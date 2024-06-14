West Kelowna Warriors are part of a new 5-team interior division

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League is shuffling the deck as it gets set to welcome five former Alberta Junior Hockey League teams to the fold on a full-time basis next season.

With the addition of Brooks, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove, Blackfalds and Okotoks and the loss of the Merritt Centennials, the BCHL will open up the 2024-2025 season with 21 teams based out of two conferences and four divisions.

The West Kelowna Warriors will be joined by Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Trail to make up the Interior West Division while the Cranbrook Bucks will be slotted in with the five Alberta teams to make up the Interior East Division.

The four Vancouver Island teams, Victoria, Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo and Alberni Valley will be joined by Powell River to make up the Coastal West Division while Prince George makes the leap from the interior to the coastal side joining Chilliwack, Langley, Coquitlam and reigning Fred Page Cup champion Surrey in the Coastal East Division.

The playoff format will remain the same with the top eight teams in each conference advancing to the post season.

The schedule is expected to be released next week.

During its recently completed annual general meeting, the board of governors adopted a coaches challenge which will be used on a trial basis at the league Showcase only.

Under the pilot, coaches would be allowed to challenge unpenalized plays to determine whether a double-minor, major or match penalty should be assessed.

Unsuccessful challenges would result in the team being hit with a delay of game penalty.

The board also approved using universal affiliate players, meaning affiliated players from the Junior Prospects Hockey League and Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League would be able to suit up for any team during the season.

In other news, Trail Smoke Eaters owner Rich Murphy was elected chair of the BCHL board, replacing Graham Fraser who stepped down after six years.

The contracts of commissioner Steve Cocker and VP of hockey operations Brad Lazarowich were also extended.