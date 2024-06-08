Penticton Vees announce singing of four players to next seasons lineup

Photo: File photo

The Penticton Vees Junior Hockey has announced the signing of two defenceman and two forwards for the 2024-25 season this week.

Defenceman Julien Wasmer, defenceman Michael Fisher, forward Luke Posthumus and forward Caton Ryan will be suiting up for the BCHL team.

Wasmer comes to Penticton after spending the last two seasons with the Smiths Falls Bears in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) and won a silver medal with Team Canada East at the 2023 World Junior A Challenge in Truro, NS.

The 6’3, 185-pound defenceman earned 41 points (7G, 34A) in 88 career regular season games. He had 12 points (5G, 7A) in 19 career postseason games.

Fisher comes to Penticton after spending this past season playing NCAA Division l men’s hockey at Northeastern University.

The 6’3 195-pound right-shot defenceman was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the third round, 76th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Fisher, who turned 20 in May, suited up for 30 games with the Northeastern Huskies and finished with two points (1G, 1A) and was part of the Huskies 2024 men’s Beanpot championship squab, as the Huskies beat Boston University in the Final.

Prior to Northeastern, Fisher played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2022-23.

Entering his third season of junior hockey, Posthumus spent the 2023-24 season with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

In 38 regular season games with the Storm this past season, he posted three goals and 13 points. Prior to the USHL, the 5’11, 187-pound forward played for the Nepean Raiders in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL).

Posthumus led the Raiders in goals (19), assists (29), and points (48) during the 2022-23 regular season. He was named the CCHL Rookie of the Year that season.

Another product of the CCHL is joining the team, with Ryan who spent the 2023-24 season with the Carleton Place Canadians.

Ryan, who turns 18 later this month, led the Canadians in scoring this past season, after he posted 59 points (24G, 35A) in 55 games. He finished 10th in CCHL scoring. He added six points (2G, 4A) in five playoff games.

He was named to the CCHL All-Rookie Team in the 2022-23 season after he tallied 38 points (14G, 24A) in 55 games as a 16-year-old.

The Vees organization said they are excited to welcome all the players and their families to the South Okanagan for the upcoming season.