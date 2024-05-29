Penticton Vees name rising defenceman Larry Keenan as playoff MVP

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography Larry Keenan

The Penticton Vees have announced that defenceman Larry Keenan has been named the team’s BCHL playoff MVP.

While the Vees did not succeed in capturing their third straight Fred Page Cup win, losing to the Surrey Eagles in Game Six of the finals, the organization wanted to celebrate Keenan's contribution to the team in the playoffs.



“Larry elevated his game throughout the entire two-month playoff run. His play with and without the puck was a major contributor to our 14 playoff wins,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.



Keenan, 19, led all the Vees’ defenceman with nine points in 22 games. He is a Detroit Red Wings prospect and was integral piece to the Vees' run to the Fred Page Cup Final.



Next season Keenan will play at the University of Massachusetts in Hockey East. The 6’4, 194-pound defenceman was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round, 117th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft.