237933
234854
BCHL  

Penticton Vees name rising defenceman Larry Keenan as playoff MVP

Vees name playoff MVP

- | Story: 489829

The Penticton Vees have announced that defenceman Larry Keenan has been named the team’s BCHL playoff MVP.

While the Vees did not succeed in capturing their third straight Fred Page Cup win, losing to the Surrey Eagles in Game Six of the finals, the organization wanted to celebrate Keenan's contribution to the team in the playoffs.

“Larry elevated his game throughout the entire two-month playoff run. His play with and without the puck was a major contributor to our 14 playoff wins,” said Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.

Keenan, 19, led all the Vees’ defenceman with nine points in 22 games. He is a Detroit Red Wings prospect and was integral piece to the Vees' run to the Fred Page Cup Final.

Next season Keenan will play at the University of Massachusetts in Hockey East. The 6’4, 194-pound defenceman was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round, 117th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles

237947

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


221329


Hockey Links



238012



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


235525



237927
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
237258
237742