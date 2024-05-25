237852
BCHL  

Penticton Vees down game wins to Surrey Eagles in Fred Page Cup after their 4-0 loss

Eagles getting ahead of Vees

The Penticton Vees are facing elimination after their 4-0 loss to the Surrey Eagles Friday at South Surrey Arena.

The Eagles now lead the best-of-seven Fred Page Cup Final 3-2 after taking game five.

Penticton had another troublesome start, as the Eagles went ahead by a pair of goals in the first seven minutes of the game.

The Eagles opened the scoring with Evan Brown tippin ign a point shot past Vees’ goaltender Andrew Ness. Then, just over a minute later, Ryden Evers doubled Surrey’s lead as he jammed in a round from inside the Penticton crease for the 2-0 lead.

Ryan Evenhuis put the Eagles up 3-0 just before the five-minute mark of the second, as his pass went off the defenceman’s skate and trickled into the net.

Rylan Bonkowski finished off the scoring in the third period for the Eagles. The Surrey defenceman scored his first of the playoffs, on a power-play, just 15 seconds after the penalty was called.

Penticton will look to force game seven, when they host the Eagles in game six Sunday, at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). The Vees are 2-0 when facing elimination so far in this postseason.

The Vees face off Sunday, May 26, at the SOEC; with puck drop at 5 p.m. Tickets available at www.valleyfirsttix.com. SOEC box office is open Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Opens again on Sunday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

