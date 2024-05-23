237844
Penticton Vees' quest for Fred Page Cup continues after Surrey ties series

The Penticton Vees are now in a 2-2 tie in the BCHL championship finals.

The Surrey Eagles pulled off a 3-2 win in Game Four at the South Okanagan Events Centre Wednesday night.

“We came out flat. We got behind the eight ball. When you give a team like Surrey a three-goal lead, you’re going to be chasing all night,” said Vees’ director of hockey operations Matt Miller.

“We battled back in the final two periods, but you can’t put yourself in that position at this point of the season.”

Despite making it a one-goal game within the final minute of play, the Vees couldn't put an equalizer in the net, and the buzzer sounded with a win for the Eagles.

Game Five is set for Friday night in Surrey, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

The Penticton Vees are hoping to defend their two-year streak of taking home the coveted Fred Page Cup.

