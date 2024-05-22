Penticton Vees up with two wins against the Surrey Eagles in the battle for the Fred Page Cup

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees grabbed their first lead of the Fred Page Cup Final with their 3-1 win over the Surrey Eagles in game three on Tuesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees lead the best-of-seven BCHL Final 2-1, with game four set for Wednesday in Penticton.

Penticton started out strong in the first period, as Cade Littler and Zack Stringer scored in the first 10 minutes to put the Vees up 2-0.

Littler snagged a rebound in front of the Eagles’ net first, while Stringer doubled the Vees lead with a shot from the right-wing over the goalie’s shoulder.

It was a scoreless second period, but the Vees’ penalty kill went 4-4.

Callum Arnott scored to make it 3-0 just over three minutes into the final period, with one-timer from the right circle over the goalie’s stick side.

Surrey spoiled Will Ingemann’s shutout bid with a goal late in the third. With the goalie pulled, the Eagles’ Micah Berger tapped in a pass from inside the crease to make it 3-1 in the final minutes.

Penticton shutdown any more of their comeback attempt in the final three and a half minutes.

Game four kicks off Wednesday night at the SOEC, with puck drop at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters’ Bros. Construction.