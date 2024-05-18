Penticton Vees were shutout 6-0 by the Surrey Eagles in the opening game of the Fred Page Cup Final

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees fell in their first game against Surrey Eagles for the Fred Page Cup Final, Friday at South Surrey Arena. The Eagles lead the best-of-seven league final 1-0, after their 6-0 shutout.

Surrey scored twice on just five shots in the first period and had five goals on 15 shots through two periods. To put it into perspective, the Vees allowed just 12 goals in seven games against Salmon Arm.

Penticton used both goaltenders during the game, with Will Ingemann starting for the Vees but was replaced by Andrew Ness in the second period. Ingemann surrendered four goals on 10 shots in 30 minutes of work. Ness gave up two goals on 12 shots.

Surrey led 2-0 after the first period on goals from Zachary Wagnon and Ante Zlomislic.

The Eagles scored three more times in the second period to lead 5-0 through 40 minutes. Ryan Evenhuis made it 3-0, scoring on a rebound out front. Nathan Oickle then made it 4-0.

Micah Berger extended the lead to 5-0 with just over a minute left in the period.

Surrey added one more goal in the third, as Evan Brown put the home team up 6-0 just past the seven minute mark.

Penticton now looks for the series split at game two at the South Surrey Arena, with puck drop at 7 p.m.