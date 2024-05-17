Penticton and Surrey mayors bet their pride over the winning team for the BCHL finals

237259
As the Penticton Vees and the Surrey Eagles prepare to face off for the Fred Page Cup, the mayors of both cities have agreed the losing side will not get away without an admittance of defeat in a public setting.

Mayor Bloomfield issued a challenge to the Mayor of Surrey that the mayor of the losing city has to don the winning team's jersey at a council meeting.

City of Penticton communications advisor Shane Mills confirmed that Surrey has accepted and the bet is on.

The familiar waver is often seen set between the two cities during the many levels of hockey playoffs, with Penticton getting to avoid the suffering since winning the past two years.

The best-of-seven series kicks off Friday night in Surrey. The Eagles get home-ice advantage due to finishing first overall in BCHL standings during the regular season.

The Vees are hoping to win their third straight title and their 15th championship in franchise history.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Game 1: Friday, May 17 - 7:30 p.m. PT at South Surrey Arena (Surrey)
  • Game 2: Saturday, May 18 - 7 p.m. PT at South Surrey Arena (Surrey)
  • Game 3: Tuesday, May 21 - 7 p.m. PT at South Okanagan Events Centre (Penticton)
  • Game 4: Wednesday, May 22 - 7 p.m. PT at South Okanagan Events Centre (Penticton)
  • Game 5: Friday, May 24 - 7:30 p.m. PT at South Surrey Arena (Surrey)*
  • Game 6: Sunday, May 26 - 5 p.m. PT at South Okanagan Events Centre (Penticton)*
  • Game 7: Tuesday, May 28 - 7:15 p.m. PT at South Surrey Arena (Surrey)*

Tickets to home games in Penticton are now on sale at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

*if necessary

