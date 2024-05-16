236671
Penticton Vees schedule is set for playoff finals

Vees playoff final games set

The schedule has been set for the 2024 Fred Page Cup Final between the reigning champion Penticton Vees and the Surrey Eagles.

The best-of-seven series will start Friday night in Surrey. The Eagles get home-ice advantage due to finishing first overall in BCHL standings during the regular season.

The Vees are hoping to win their third straight title after taking home the cup in both 2023 and 2022, and their 15th championship in franchise history.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Game 1: Friday, May 17 - 7:30 p.m. PT at South Surrey Arena (Surrey)
  • Game 2: Saturday, May 18 - 7 p.m. PT at South Surrey Arena (Surrey)
  • Game 3: Tuesday, May 21 - 7 p.m. PT at South Okanagan Events Centre (Penticton)
  • Game 4: Wednesday, May 22 - 7 p.m. PT at South Okanagan Events Centre (Penticton)
  • Game 5: Friday, May 24 - 7:30 p.m. PT at South Surrey Arena (Surrey)*
  • Game 6: Sunday, May 26 - 5 p.m. PT at South Okanagan Events Centre (Penticton)*
  • Game 7: Tuesday, May 28 - 7:15 p.m. PT at South Surrey Arena (Surrey)*

Tickets to home games in Penticton are now on sale at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

*if necessary

